South Africa: Special Needs Schools Get a Digital Helping Hand

Cape Town — SOUTH African students with special needs have received tablet computers and other technology equipment thanks to a partnership between a solutions firm and initiative to empower teachers and students with access to advanced educational technology and classroom practices.

MiX Telematics, in partnership with iSchool Africa donated 50 Apple iPads and other wares to both the Vera School for learners with autism and the Alta du Toit school for learners with intellectual and physical difficulties.

Both schools are in Cape Town in the Western Cape.

Catherine Lewis, Managing Director of Central Services at MiX Telematics, said the company's purpose was to deliver meaningful information that helped customers improve fleet efficiencies, creates safer roads and a cleaner planet.

"Through donating this technology for the benefit of the learners and teachers at these schools, we want to help move their world forward too," Lewis said.

The overall objective of the iSchool Africa iPad learning programme is to empower teachers and students by providing them with iPads and advanced classroom practices where children would otherwise suffer the educational challenges typically faced in disadvantaged and under-resourced environments.

In addition to helping them become digitally literate, the use of technology has increased motivation, enthusiasm and excitement around learning.

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as software as a service (SaaS) to more than 676 000 subscribers in over 120 countries.

"Just as our customers leverage our technology to improve their operations, so too can technology be used to help learners acquire new skills. With the help of the dedicated teachers at these schools, we are looking forward to seeing the learners embrace the change and improve their learning capabilities over time," Lewis said.

MiX Telematics recently launched an iPad Lab at the Phelang school in Gauteng.