21 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Microsoft Azure Products Launched for Cape Customers

By Dion Henrick

Cape Town — THE launch of Microsoft Azure solutions complements the Vodacom Enterprise's vision to help accelerate the digital transformation journey for business in South Africa, an executive said.

On Wednesday, Vodacom, in partnership with Microsoft introduced Microsoft Azure products to its Cape Town customers. Executives said this was another step into the future of digital transformation for Vodacom, equipping businesses in South Africa and Africa with the necessary tools to stay on par with the latest business solutions available in the market.

Speaking in Cape Town, Executive Head for Vodacom Products and Services, Sabelo Mabena, explained that Microsoft Azure was one of the leading industry Cloud platforms that enabled developers and information technology (IT) professionals to create, manage and deploy applications through Microsoft's global network of data centres.

"Microsoft Azure is the most trusted public Cloud platform used by 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies," Mabena said.

Mabena said the platform enabled businesses to build anything from simple mobile apps through to internet-scale solutions.

"Vodacom's offering of Microsoft Azure, will allow businesses the ability to provide enterprise-proven hybrid cloud solutions, and offer customers access to professional services that will be readily available to provide the best approach and solutions on the platform to allow customers to maximise efficiencies," Mabena said.

Ravi Bhat, Cloud and Enterprise Business Group Lead at Microsoft South Africa, said Vodacom Business clients could now use Azure to create data-driven, intelligent apps.

"Whether they want to employ image recognition or bot services, organisations can take advantage of Azure data services and artificial intelligence to create new experiences that scale and support deep learning as well as real-time analytics on any shape and size of data," said Bhat.

He said Vodacom customers would have access to professional services, provided by experts, who will be readily available to provide the best approach and solutions on the platform to allow customers to maximise on efficiencies and save on costs.

