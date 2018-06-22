Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the US, Zambia, Italy and UK conducted various activities featuring the attachment they have with the homeland.

Members of the national associations in Chicago, US, held discussion with the officials at the Eritrean Embassy in the US on the objective situation in the homeland and on issues regarding the activities of the community.

According to report, the meeting focused on strengthening the community and establishment of cultural center. At the event 55 thousand dollars was raised for the establishment of the cultural center.

The Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar also conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Lusaka, Zambia, on the objective situation in the homeland and on strengthening organizational capacity. The participants also elected executive committee members.

In the same vein, the national associations in Italy held six months activity assessment meeting in Bologna.

Speaking at the event, the Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros said that commendable development programs are being conducted and called on the nationals to develop economic and professional capacity and participation in the national development drives.

Ambassador Fesehatsion also conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals in Bologna on the objective situation in the homeland.

Likewise, Eritrean cyclists' festival was held in Manchester city, the UK, on 16 and 17 June.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam pointed out that the festival beyond developing physical capacity of the youth will have significant contribution in consolidating unity among nationals.