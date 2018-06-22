Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the US, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy and Austria commemorated Martyrs Day, June 20, with patriotic zeal.

At the commemoration event the Eritrean community members held in Philadelphia and its environs the nationals contributed 6,600 Dollars towards martyrs trust.

Likewise, at the commemoration event they held the Eritrean community members in Chicago pledged to support 30 families of martyrs. It is to be recalled that the nationals since 2004 have contributed about 220 thousand Dollars towards martyrs trust.

In the same vein, the Eritrean nationals residing in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Kitchener and Guelph, Canada, commemorated the Martyrs Day with candle vigil and programs depicting the Martyrs Day.

Eritrean nationals in Dubai also commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

At the commemoration event the Eritrean nationals residing in Jeddah pledged to support 91 families of martyrs and contributed about 224 thousand Riyals towards martyrs' trust fund. It is to be recalled that in the past 14 years 597 nationals residing in Saudi Arabia have assumed the responsibility of supporting 1,158 families of martyrs.

Eritrean nationals residing in 15 Italian cities also commemorated Martyrs Day featuring cultural and artistic activities in memory of the fallen heroes.

Speaking at event held in Milano, the head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Girmai Habtemicael called on the participants to reinforce participation in the national development endeavors and for the sustainability of supporting families of martyrs.