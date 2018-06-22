21 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Samger FC Declared Champions After Winning Appeal

By Sulayman Bah

Samger Football Club have emerged kings of the country's second division following Football House's decision to reinstate a point deducted of the club.

The Academy Boys were left seething after the domestic league organising committee initially found them wanting of using an ineligible player reducing a point off them in the process.

The verdict followed after Serrekunda East-Bi lodged an appeal claiming Samger used Haruna Sidibeh without proper documentations - a thing now found to be too good to be true on the back of probing.

Samger will now be crowned officially as kings of the league this Friday in the aftermath of the Women's Football Federation Cup final.

