Gambia: Mamma Kandeh Calls for Answers

The leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress party (GDC), has said the Government of President Adama Barrow should provide answers to the cause of death of the youth of Faraba Bantang.

"Barrow should be more action oriented rather than giving promises he cannot fulfil. The police opened fire on the people of Faraba Bantang and now they are pointing fingers to each other as to who gave the order for them to fire. The president should take the necessary steps to give Gambians the answers they are waiting for. We are in a democratic Gambia and Government should bring the perpetrators of the Faraba Banta incident, to book," he said.

Mr. Kandeh made these and other remarks, during a press conference he held at a local hotel in Kerr Serigne.

"President Adama Barrow has always been campaigning that he has a strong team behind him. Where is that team? Let him dissolve and come up with another team, if they are not capable," Kandeh said.

The press conference according to Kandeh was to speak on the recent happenings in the country and the way forward. In his words, the GDC leader said the Faraba Bantang incident could have been avoided, if necessary steps were taken, towards addressing the tension that arose, resulting to the police firing on unarmed civilians and claiming the lives of two young Gambians whilst many were seriously injured and admitted in hospital.

"When issues come up, Government should take the necessary steps to solve them rather than wait for the situation to go out of hand. The Inspector General of Police said he has not ordered the use of live fire on people. This raises the question on who gave them the guns and bullets that was fired on innocent protesters?" Kandeh asked.

Kandeh harped on issues the Government face and has not addressed such as the Taneneh incident, Sanyang and Gunjur incidents, among others. He challenged them to provide solutions to the country's problems particularly water and electricity.