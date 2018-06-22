21 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Swedish Club Profits Over Omar Colley's Italy Switch

By Sulayman Bah

Djurgarden IF, a Swedish premier league side, will now rack up millions in profit over the sale of Gambia's most expensive player ever.

Omar Colley sealed a three-year deal with Sampdoria from Belgian club KRC Genk.

The transfer, made public this week after he passed a medical days ago, will see the erstwhile Wallidan centre-back pocket €2m in bonuses during the course of his stay in Italy with a €800,000 salary every 12 months.

However, it has emerged that former employers of the Scorpion Djurgaren IF will get millions richer owing to sell-on clauses.

Dif installed a clause in Colley's contract at the time of his departure to Genk in August 2015 according them portion of any future sale of the defender.

And the outfit's Sporting Director Bosse Anderson confirms the news.

'Great for Omar and, and extremely economical for us. We bought Omar and he has brought us profit finance-wise. I feel delighted it went this way. I've been in contact with Omar so I know he's very happy,' Andersson said.

The contract comes on the back of Colley's insistence to leave Genk who were initially reluctant to the idea of letting the Gambian leave hoping to tie him down to an extended contract.

Omar had an option of a further 24-month in his contract clause which he had the liberty to sign but having cravings for European football, the Scorpion thought it best to move elsewhere leading him to head to the transfer to Sampdoria.

Gambia

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

