Gambia: Drivers Union Observes a Day Off in Solidarity With Members, Villagers

The Gambia Transport Agriculture Food and Industrial Workers Union (GTAFIWU), yesterday observed a day's off from work, in solidarity with the villagers and bereaved families of deceased protestors of Faraba Banta and members of their Transport Union, whose trucks were burnt to ashes by angry villagers.

The President of the Union Mustapha Jobe, said his Union is aggrieved with the deaths and injured, from the unfortunate incident between the protesters and the police.

Jobe said five of the drivers of the trucks and bulldozers that were burnt, registered with his Union and thanked Allah that all the drivers are safe and well.

Jobe said members of the Union have decided to take a day's off from work to mourn the dead and grief with the injured and bereaved families.

Touray said the monetary value of the damage trucks and bull dozers can go beyond 7 million Dalasi as a ten ton truck can cost over 1.5 million Dalasi.

Vehicles burnt down by angry protesters

He said their drivers are innocent and only went to the sand mining site to buy sand following an advertisement issued by Julakay Company that drivers can now go to the site to legally buy sand; that none of the vehicles burnt down by the protesters, is owned by Julakay Company, but members of their Union.

The Union's Secretary General, Pa Modou Njie, expressed similar remarks, saying their members are victimized as a result of the dispute.

Touray on behalf of his Union, said Government and Julalay Company should assist their affected members, recover their burnt-trucks. They described the incident as a great lost for their Union but most importantly the families of those who lost their lives, as a result of the clash.