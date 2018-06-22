21 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Drivers Union Observes a Day Off in Solidarity With Members, Villagers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saikou Suwareh Jabai

The Gambia Transport Agriculture Food and Industrial Workers Union (GTAFIWU), yesterday observed a day's off from work, in solidarity with the villagers and bereaved families of deceased protestors of Faraba Banta and members of their Transport Union, whose trucks were burnt to ashes by angry villagers.

The President of the Union Mustapha Jobe, said his Union is aggrieved with the deaths and injured, from the unfortunate incident between the protesters and the police.

Jobe said five of the drivers of the trucks and bulldozers that were burnt, registered with his Union and thanked Allah that all the drivers are safe and well.

Jobe said members of the Union have decided to take a day's off from work to mourn the dead and grief with the injured and bereaved families.

Touray said the monetary value of the damage trucks and bull dozers can go beyond 7 million Dalasi as a ten ton truck can cost over 1.5 million Dalasi.

Vehicles burnt down by angry protesters

He said their drivers are innocent and only went to the sand mining site to buy sand following an advertisement issued by Julakay Company that drivers can now go to the site to legally buy sand; that none of the vehicles burnt down by the protesters, is owned by Julakay Company, but members of their Union.

The Union's Secretary General, Pa Modou Njie, expressed similar remarks, saying their members are victimized as a result of the dispute.

Touray on behalf of his Union, said Government and Julalay Company should assist their affected members, recover their burnt-trucks. They described the incident as a great lost for their Union but most importantly the families of those who lost their lives, as a result of the clash.

Gambia

Mauritius Ranked Africa's Most Peaceful Country, and the Gambia Records Largest Improvement

Mauritius has been ranked in the top 20 of the world's most peaceful countries in the 2018 Global Peace Index (GPI). In… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.