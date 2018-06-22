Nigeria: Super Eagles, Bring Home the Cup!

opinion

The World Cup is here again. All eyes are on Russia as they host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. And our beloved Super Eagles are representing our nation Nigeria and the African continent on the grandest celebration of football. Many of us are praying hard that the unimaginable will happen and the Super Eagles will make us proud Nigerians by winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Is it possible? Is it achievable? Anything is possible! And like the football super star player Lionel Messi once said, anything can happen at the World Cup. And I couldn't agree more.

As a citizen of Nigeria, when was the last time you were proud to be called a Nigerian? When was the last time you were proud of your country Nigeria? When was the last time, a fellow Nigerian did something great on the international stage that made you proud of him and our country Nigeria? If you cannot remember, it has been way too long and it is time for you to experience the Audacious Dream come true!

Do you want to have the experience of your life incomparable to none? Do you want to be part of the 8th Wonder in the making? Do you want to be part of the people that will make history happen this year? Would you want to help make the Audacious Dream be a dream come true?.History is about to be made and I want you to be a part of that history. An 8th Wonder is about to be created and the Audacious Dream is about to become a reality!

Our nation is tottering on the edge of the precipice. And if we the men and women of goodwill don't do something about it now, we may just find our nation on the road to Kigali being led by our self-centred politicians. In order to reverse the situation we must start with giving fellow Nigerians hope for the future. We have to pump in a lot of Positive Energy into our society in order to diffuse the negative energy presently permeating the Nigerian state. We have to create an opportunity for all Nigerians to come together in unity and agreement. And we can do this with the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. Football is one thing that unifies us as Nigerians. Football is one thing that makes us forget our differences. Football, one thing that gives us hope. Football is one thing that makes most of us proud to identify with the name "Nigeria". And that is what the Audacious Dream titled "Bring home the cup!" is all about. It is about using the game of football to bring us together in unity and agreement.

The goal is to inspire the Super Eagles to win the World Cup trophy. The Super Eagles winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have the following effect on us a people. (1.) It will to give us Nigerians HOPE for the future, (2.) It will inject a lot of Positive Energy into the Hearts and Minds of Nigerians all over the world, (3.) It will create national pride in us Nigerians, (4.) It will show us what patriotism is all about, (5.) It will bring us Nigerians together in unity and agreement, (6.) It will bring out the best in us Nigerians, (7.) It will put Nigeria and us Nigerians on the world map for good, (8.) It will be "The 8TH Wonder of the world" produced by us Nigerians."

For the past eight years, I have done various activities and programs to inspire the Super Eagles. In 2010 I had an "Inspirational Marathon Bus Rides" where I had 300 bus rides inspiring fellow Nigerians to support the Super Eagles. In 2013 I had a Victory Walk for the Super Eagles titled the "Extraordinary Inspirational Extraordinary Victory Walk". We (I and a group of patriotic Nigerians) walked from Ketu to CMS in Lagos. It was a 24km walk that took us over 6 hours to complete. In 2014 I had four Victory Walks, two "I Dare Believe" Campaigns and I did over 100 Football-themed hairstyles all to inspire the Super Eagles to victory.

And now with the 2018 FIFA World Cup, I have decided to start the ball rolling by inspiring the Super Eagles yet again to become the first African nation to win the FIFA World Cup. The future was created yesterday in seed form. Over the years I have sown the seeds for the desired harvest of making the Audacious Dream become reality. And now it is harvest time. A farmer knows when it is harvest time. A farmer knows when his crops are ripe for harvesting. The fruits of the Audacious Dream are ready for the harvest. The time is now and the harvest is plenty!

And I am asking you to please take this journey with me (and fellow patriotic Nigerians) and see the Audacious Dream come true. It will be the ride of your life - an unforgettable experience! I have sown in tears and it is time for me to reap in joy. I want you to share in my joy! I want to share my joy with you. And my joy is the Audacious Dream come true.

Fellow Nigerians let us have great fun creating the 8th Wonder together by inspiring the Super Eagles to play to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy! Let's inspire them to play to win every match they play. Let us inspire them to have the whatever-it-takes attitude. Let us inspire them to have the bounce-back ability. Let us inspire them and create in them a burning desire to win. Let us inspire them to become the unbeatable and unstoppable team. Let us inspire in them the audacious spirit of a champion. Let us inspire them to think like champions and become the champions. Let us inspire them to reach deep inside themselves and pay the price to make the Audacious Dream reality.