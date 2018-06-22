South Africa: DA Les Celebrates 10 Years Since the Release of His Debut Solo Album

22 June 2018

Celebrating 10 years since the release of his debut solo Album Fresh 2 Def , Da Les took to Twitter to let everyone know how much the album impacted his career.

"This album changed our lives forever. I really hope it inspred and is remembered for what it's done for SA Hip Hop today," he wrote, adding: "Bongani Fassie produced the whole thing with his bare hands, I wrote every single lyric from my heart, Lance Stehr hand delivered every single radio station copy personally, and in 2 weeks we made a South African masterpiece."

He ended the post by thanking fans for their support, saying: "Happy 10 year anniversary FSD."

