Zimbabwe: Political Parties to Sign Peace Pledge

Photo: allafrica.com

Opposition leaders Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa, left. President Emmerson Mnangagwa laughs with supporter, right.

Political parties and candidates contesting next month's elections are expected to sign a peace pledge next Tuesday as a sign of their commitment to maintaining peace before, during and after the polls.

The event was organised by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission. NPRC chairman Retired Justice Selo Maselo Nare said the peace pledge was part of their efforts to prevent violence and conflict in the forthcoming elections.

He said the peace pledge would allow citizens to hold political players accountable for their actions.