Mozambique: Islamist Terrorism - An Emerging Threat?

opinion

In October 2017, a little-known Islamist insurgency by the name of "Ahlu Sunna wa-Jama" or "Swahili Sunnah," attacked the town of Mocimboa da Praia in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province. The attack began a campaign of terror that has paralyzed Mozambique's northern coast and threatened $30 billion in offshore natural gas projects, a key lifeline for Mozambique's future development. As casualties rise and civilian displacement continues, the government's heavy security response has not effectively countered the Islamist group, which has already been compared to the early stages of the Boko Haram insurgency in northeastern Nigeria. However, it should be cautioned that information on the group is difficult to find and separating fact from speculation is harder still. The below timeline, compiled from open sources, seeks to catalogue and differentiate confirmed and unconfirmed reports on the Islamist group's emergence, ideology, and development in northern Mozambique.

James Wholley is a program assistant in the Atlantic Council's Africa Center.