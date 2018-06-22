21 June 2018

Atlantic Council Africa Center (Washington, DC)

Mozambique: Islamist Terrorism - An Emerging Threat?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By James Wholley

In October 2017, a little-known Islamist insurgency by the name of "Ahlu Sunna wa-Jama" or "Swahili Sunnah," attacked the town of Mocimboa da Praia in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province. The attack began a campaign of terror that has paralyzed Mozambique's northern coast and threatened $30 billion in offshore natural gas projects, a key lifeline for Mozambique's future development. As casualties rise and civilian displacement continues, the government's heavy security response has not effectively countered the Islamist group, which has already been compared to the early stages of the Boko Haram insurgency in northeastern Nigeria. However, it should be cautioned that information on the group is difficult to find and separating fact from speculation is harder still. The below timeline, compiled from open sources, seeks to catalogue and differentiate confirmed and unconfirmed reports on the Islamist group's emergence, ideology, and development in northern Mozambique.

James Wholley is a program assistant in the Atlantic Council's Africa Center.

Mozambique

Security On Alert After Mozambique Attacks

Government has said its security agents are on alert after Islamists attacks in Mozambique. Read more »

Read the original article on Atlantic Council.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Atlantic Council Africa Center. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.