21 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Leads South Africa's Delegation At the SADC Ministerial Meeting in Angola

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, will lead a South African delegation to the 20th Meeting of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, scheduled for 22 June 2018 in Luanda, Republic of Angola.

The MCO will review the political and security situation in the region, political developments in the Republic of Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Kingdom of Lesotho, consider progress reports on the implementation of SADC Decisions and matters related to Consolidation of Democracy in the Region.

The MCO will also, among other issues, discuss matters relating to stability, public safety, corruption, immigration, justice and correctional services as well as the environment. The Republic of Angola, as the current Chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, will preside over the Ministerial Meeting.

Minister Sisulu will be joined by the Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans; Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; South African Police Service, Mr Bheki Cele; State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba; Home Affairs, Mr Malusi Gigaba; and Justice and Correctional Services; Mr Michael Masutha.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

