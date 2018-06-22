South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Holds Public Hearing On Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, 22 Jun

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Co-Operative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements Portfolio Committee in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature will be hosting all interested stakeholders to public hearings on the proposed Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill [B23B-2015]. This is in view of the Committee's constitutional obligation to facilitate meaningful engagement with all relevant stakeholders in processing any Bill where a Committee shares its preliminary views on the Bill with the public and takes into account submissions from stakeholders.

The Bill seeks to achieve the following: Make provision for the recognition of the Khoi-San; Align the Khoi-San institutions with constitutional imperatives such as the Bill of Rights; Restore the integrity and legitimacy of the institutions of traditional and Khoi-San leadership in line with customary law and practices; Protect and promote the institutions of traditional and Khoi-San leadership; Consolidate (and consequentially to repeal) the National House of Traditional Leaders Act, 2009, and the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act, 2003, to ensure an integrated and uniform approach in dealing with all matters relating to traditional leadership; Address the limitations of the two laws that are to be repealed; and Effect consequential amendments to other laws.

The Bill's stated purpose is to:

"To provide for the recognition of traditional and Khoi-San communities, leadership positions and for the withdrawal of such recognition; to provide for the functions and roles of traditional and Khoi-San leaders; to provide for the recognition, establishment, functions, roles and administration of kingship or queenship councils, principal traditional councils, traditional councils, Khoi-San councils and traditional sub-councils, as well as the support to such councils; to provide for the establishment, composition and functioning of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders; to provide for the establishment of provincial houses of traditional and Khoi-San leaders; to provide for the establishment and composition of local houses of traditional and Khoi-San leaders; to provide for the establishment and operation of the Commission on Khoi-San Matters; to provide for a code of conduct for members of the National House, provincial houses, local houses and all traditional and Khoi-San councils; to provide for regulatory powers of the Minister and Premiers; to provide for transitional arrangements; to amend certain Acts; to provide for the repeal of legislation; and to provide for matters connected therewith."

