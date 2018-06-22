Shabanie Mine are desperately trying to hold on to the league's top goalscorer David Temwanjira, who has attracted interest locally and from foreign clubs. The 25-year-old is the league's leading top marksman with nine goals for the impoverished Premiership strugglers.

The DC Academy graduate has been in fine form for the asbestos miners after stepping into the shoes of former captain Farai Mupasiri, who joined cross-town rivals FC Platinum.

Shabanie have, however, resigned to losing the forward, but prefer a deal where the player signs, and is then loaned back to them.

This is what they did with Chicken Inn for midfield workhorse Joe Nyabinde.

Club chairman Tavaziva Mhloro confirmed he has indeed received inquiries for the on-demand striker.

"Yes, it is true that many clubs are interested in his services, but a formal request is yet to be made by any of those clubs.

"I am told that some teams in South Africa's Division One, as well as other local teams want to sign David.

"Those clubs that are said to be interested did not approach me or anyone at the club, but there are player agents who are coming to us.

"But if any club wants him, we will not say no, but we will request that they sign him and immediately loan him back to us so that he finishes the season with us.

"Early this year we made a similar agreement with Chicken Inn for Joe. Joe was loaned back to us but he is Chicken Inn's player.

"The reason for such an arrangement is that the team is in a dangerous position and we need these players to help us fight relegation.

"But like I said, there is nothing formal and you never know with these player agents, they might be misleading at times."

After a breakthrough season under coach Takesure Chiragwi, the forward will be optimistic of getting a contract beyond the country's borders and emulate his elder brother Mike, who had stints in Europe.