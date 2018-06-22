Zimbabwe: Govt Hails Schools for Implementing New Curriculum

Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Dr Silvia Utete-Masango has hailed schools for their commitment to implementing the new curriculum, which emphasises more on the delivery of skills to learners.

She said this during her assessment tour of schools in Chitungwiza recently, where she visited Zengeza 2 High, Seke 5 High School and St Mary's Anglican Primary School.

Dr Utete-Masango said she was happy that most schools around the country were implementing the new curriculum.

"The purpose of my visit here was to assess how schools are implementing our updated curriculum and I am happy to say it has been a success," she said.

Dr Utete-Masango said the curriculum was advantageous to the pupils as it equipped them with practical skills that would enable them to earn a living after leaving school.

"At first we faced a lot of criticism because people were not knowledgeable about this curriculum, but now even parents are appreciating it," she said.

"It enables students to use their hands rather than to beg on the streets after completing their education."

Dr Masango applauded Zengeza 2 High School for the agricultural projects they were undertaking.

The school grows vegetables such as rape, lettuce, beans, cabbages, beetroot, sweet potatoes and is also into bee keeping.

"This school has excelled because they have utilised their land and are implementing the learning area of agriculture extensively," said Dr Utete-Masango.

"We are coming up with champion schools and this school has qualified. We expect other schools in the district to follow suit."

Dr Utete-Masango was accompanied by the director of Primary, Secondary and Non Formal Education Mr Peter Muzawazi, principal director of Curriculum Development and Technical Devices Mr John Dewah, provincial education director for Harare Metropolitan Province Mr Christopher Kateera and district schools inspector Mrs Anatoria Ncube.

The new curriculum was introduced in January last year.