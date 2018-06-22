Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Mutsekwa Scoffs At Mnangagwa Claims of a New Dispensation

Mutare — MDC-T official Giles Mutsekwa has scoffed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's claims the country was experiencing a new dispensation when it was apparent his new regime was not any different from that of his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Mutsekwa was making a presentation during a Mutare press club session this week.

The discussion, convened by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) and the Mutare Advocacy Committee and bankrolled by Advocates for Progress, focused on electoral and media reforms ahead of July 30 polls.

The former Home Affairs co-minister slammed Mnangagwa for his continued claims the country was experiencing a dispensation different from that of the ousted leader.

"There is no new dispensation to talk about," he said.

"I have difficulty in trying understanding that new dispensation mantra. However there is one thing I know that these people know best. It is to agree to suggestions but don't implement," Mutsekwa said.

Mutsekwa said Zanu PF inherited its lying habits from its former leader.

"It does not matter what you hear from them. They are not going to implement it. They have a tactic which they inherited from their master Mugabe. This is precisely how Mugabe ran this country with his administration.

"He would not waste time arguing with you; he will simply nod his head and does nothing about it and this is a continuation of what you call a dispensation," said Mutsekwa.

He added that absolutely nothing positive has so far came out from President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration ever since he took power with the aid of military in November last year.

"Nothing positive apart from pronouncements that has been made by Emmerson Mnangagwa that there are going to be free and fair elections in Zimbabwe.

"But we are happy that countries like United States have not just bought that and they have insisted that Mnangagwa must prove what he means from his statement. He has not yet honoured up," he said.

The MDC under Nelson Chamisa is keen to see the end of Zanu PF in next month's elections.

The main opposition insists it was better placed to lead a complete transformation from Mugabe's economic ruin to a new prosperous Zimbabwe.