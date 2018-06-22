Botswana: Team Botswana Amasses 22 Medals in CUCSA Games

Gaborone — Team Botswana has managed to amass 22 medals in track and field events at the Confederation of Universities and Colleges Sports Association (CUCSA) Games.

This has placed Team Botswana on position three in track and field, as they managed to win four gold, five silver and 13 bronze medals.

South Africa is at position one with 17 gold, 12 silver and four bronze medals after giving other teams a tough competition.

Zimbabwe has won four gold, six silver and six bronze medals to claim position two while Malawi and Zambia finished on position four and five respectively.

Botswana's Tsaone Sebele, who is based in South Africa, was the highlight of the day as she proved her mettle to other athletes.

Sebele finished on position one in the 100 metres semi-finals followed by South Africans Nabeela Parker and Janke Van Wyk.

In the finals, Sebele continued to dominate as she clocked a personal best (PB) time of 11.46 to be crowned the CUCSA 100 metres champion. Parker won silver while Taylon Bieldt settled for a bronze medal.

Sebele and the two South Africans took their track war again in 200 metres, as she proved that she was not crowned 100 metres champion by mistake by cruising to the finish line in the 200 metres semi-final with a time of 24.12.

She was followed by Bieldt while Parker finished third to both qualify for the finals.

In the finals, before the gun went off, silence prevailed as Batswana waited in anticipation to see if their track queen will continue to conquer the South Africans.

Sebele kicked the blocks well and it was no surprise when she hit the finish line first with a PB of 23.61. On position two was Parker while Bieldt won bronze.

Sebele said she was happy as she managed to record her PB's on home soil.

She said winning 200 metres was a bonus given that she was drained by the 100 metres.

She said she prepared well for the competitions as she focused on speed endurance during training.

Another gold medal was won by Kelebogile Amborose in shot put women final followed by Malawian Ayiche Mtambalika while Zimbabwean Lisa Moyo won a bronze medal.

In the long jump men's finals, Thapelo Monaiwa scooped a gold medal for Botswana with a jump of 7.22 metres while South African Peter Makgote settled for silver while Zimbabwean Tonderai Mupondi won bronze.

