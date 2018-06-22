Nigeria: Controversy As Police Strives to Clear Alleged 'Billionaire Officer' of Fraud Allegations

The police in Lagos on Thursday say they have launched a manhunt for a masked woman who posted a video on social media claiming that an officer, Marcel Nnabugwu, is a billionaire Inspector.

Imohimi Edgal, the police commissioner, said his officers would leave no stone un-turned until the mystery lady is caught.

In the video, which was posted three days ago, the lady showed different photographs of Mr Nnabugwu whom she said drives around with a customised plate number inscribed with Mr Mcon, his nickname.

According to the woman, the police officer is a regular guest at night clubs in Ikoyi and other parts of Lagos island where he spends lavishly and "shuts down" clubs.

She also claims Mr Nnabugwu owns a house at the GRA in Ikeja, Lagos, worth over ₦250 million.

"I travelled to Owerri last week to see my uncle at MOPOL 18 Barracks, I saw him there with police sergeant uniform and an AK-47 inside that barracks. If he's truly a police sergeant, since when are police sergeants in Nigeria worth over ₦2 billion?"

But while addressing journalists on Thursday, Mr Edgal said police's "painstaking investigation" showed that:

- Indeed, there is a person named Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu. He is an inspector of police and has an alias called Mcon.

- He was enlisted in the year 2000 and he had his training done in Orji River, Enugu State.

- Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu is currently an inspector of police and is serving at Ogudu Police Station and that he is not a sergeant working with MOPOL 18 Squadron, Owerri.

- He has never served in any mobile force since the time he has been enrolled.

- The picture of Christopher Marcel used in the video was downloaded by the masked lady from his Facebook page.

- His love for the Police Mobile Force uniform made him to take a picture with it when he went for the assessment even though it was not successful.

- The picture was taken in 2008.

- Inspector Christopher Marcel does not own a car, a house, a land or any landed property.

- He is a proud tenant at No 125, Old Ota Road, Agege Lagos, occupying a room and parlour.

- He is currently single due to his financial status.

- The video showed where he was dancing and singing and he confirmed that singing and dancing are his hobbies.

- He has a bank account with FCMB with a balance of ₦15,000 and another account with Access Bank with a balance of ₦5,000.

Also speaking to journalists, Mr Nnabugwu said he could not think of anyone who could release such a video against him, adding that the woman's voice is unfamiliar.

The police officer also said he had no other business aside his official police duties.

But a cursory check on his Facebook account showed him describing himself as one with a "double personality" - a police officer and an entertainer.

One of the flyers he posted on his wall showed him anchoring a comedy event at Maryland in Lagos on February 25.

Another one showed him appearing as one of the comedians in a 'Dinner with the Parish Priest' event organised by the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria of Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos.

As people began to question his source of wealth on social media, one Kingsley Nnabugwu, who identified himself as Mr Mcon's manager, denied all the allegations.

"To set the records straight, Mr Mcon is not a sergeant rather Mr Mcon is a police inspector, he has been a police officer for nearly 18 years now without any blemish or bad record in any form."

"The only thing about Mr Mcon is that he is a young man with double identity (1) a police officer (2) an entertainer, an actor and slightly comic in nature. The video flying around is the hand work of his enemies who want to pull him down but they will fail."