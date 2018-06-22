Nigeria: Buhari to Commission Africa's 1st Rice Seedling Factory in Calabar

Part of Governor Ben Ayade's economic vision for Cross River State will be crystallized next week as President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 26, 2018 commission the multibillion Naira automated rice seed and seedlings factory in Calabar

The factory according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Ita, is the first in Africa.

The statement, said "Cross River State Government is happy to announce that President Buhari will on June 26, commission our ultra-modern, fully automated rice seeds and seedlings factory in Calabar.

"The factory which is reputed to be the first in Africa, is also a seed multiplication centre that produces high-yielding, disease resistance and vitaminized rice seedlings. The facility is one of many investments made in agriculture by the Ayade-led administration in keeping with his commitment to decouple the state from federal allocation through non-oil sources."

Speaking on the project recently, Governor Ayade said the state was capable of generating at least N50 billion from the factory every year if given support by the Federal Government.

"When I told Cross Riverians that my ambition is to restructure the state and free it from over dependence on federal allocation, I truly meant it because with projects like this; we are going to generate more revenue for the state," he said.

He assured that when it goes into commercial operation, the factory would produce seedlings that will be natural with no chemical added.

The governor expressed joy "that Cross River is on the path of independence even after we lost our oil wells unjustifiably. Now that we have a world class investment, we hope the Federal Government can support this our non oil export."