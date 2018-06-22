Nigeria: Senator Accuses nPDP of Attempting to Blackmail Buhari

A senator and former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) has said the insistence of members of the the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) to meet with president Muhammadu Buhari is a ploy to blackmail, intimidate and ambush the president.

He dismissed the group's claim of marginalisation, as he called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignore what he described as the antics of members of the nPDP.

Few weeks ago, members of the defunct nPDP that joined the APC before 2015 general elections accused the party and Mr Buhari of marginalizing their members.

The group had given the Mr Buhari and the APC a seven-day ultimatum to summon an emergency meeting to address their grievances.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Adamu, hailed the president's decision not to interfere in the nPDP issue as he said the matter should be left to vice president Yemi Osinbajo and the leadership of the party to deal with.

He also accused the nPDP members of a deliberate attempt to distract the President from focusing on governance. He said members of the group were bent on resurrecting their defunct platform to fight personal political battles.

"I belonged to the nPDP and as I have said before, there was nowhere we held a meeting to resurrect the group for the purpose of protesting alleged marginalisation of our former members by the APC-led federal government. Apart from that, the basis of the group's allegation is tenuous.

"While the antics of the so-called nPDP to portray the Buhari administration as being unfair to the group in its appointments are reprehensible, I commend the President's governance style and his litany of progressive decisions that are in tandem with the collective aspirations of our party," he said.

Mr Adamu, who is the coordinator of Buhari's 2019 presidential campaign for the North Central Zone, urged him not to succumb to the group's blackmail.

He further hailed the president for signing the 2018 budget into law despite the shortcomings and coming about 200 days after the presentation of the proposal to the legislature.

The lawmaker insisted that it was disingenuous of members of the nPDP to create the impression that the Buhari administration had been partial in its appointments, saying nothing could be farther from the truth.

He urged the leadership and members of the APC to be focused on Saturday's convention, adding that the goal was to strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Members of the nPDP have, however, denied planning to boycott the APC national convention on Saturday as they said they will attend and participate fully in the party's convention.

In a statement by his media office, the Leader of the nPDP, Abubakar Baraje, said his group has no cause not to attend the convention.

Reacting to the claims in some media that the President was not interested in meeting with his members, Mr Baraje said though he was not privy to such statement, the group or himself as the leader would not officially react now.

He also said when it is necessary for the Presidency to invite them for discussion or talk, they will be waiting for such invitation.

Speaking about allegations that names of some people not in the fold of the mainstream APC in Kwara State were included as part of members of the convention committee, Mr Baraje said he was not aware of such development and that he or any member of his group had not been briefed either by the Presidency, the party leadership or the chairman of the convention committee of the nomination of such names.

However, he said if such thing happened, it would be part of the issues to be raised at the eventual meeting with the presidency when such meeting is called.