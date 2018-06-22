Nigeria: PDP Cautions Govt Over Cattle Ranching

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the federal government to exercise caution over its plan to establish cattle ranches in some parts of the country.

The party also said nobody can replace the nation's democracy with autocracy.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who lamented that the nation has fallen into a perilous time said: "Today, our dear nation, Nigeria, has finally fallen into a perilous time! There are fears and trepidation everywhere. The safety, personal freedom and wellbeing of Nigerians, particularly, opposition members are no longer guaranteed."

Kola who added that a clampdown has already started, stressed that "only yesterday, we were made aware of the arrest and detention of former Benue State governor, Hon. Gabriel Suswam, who has been kept incommunicado without access to his lawyers, while the federal government is not forthcoming with the details of the reasons behind the arrest and detention."

The spokesman explained that Suswan's arrest and detention is intended to put him out of circulation, "so that he will not take part in the mega meetings of our party planned for the North Central states."

Speaking on the explosives discovered in Ebonyi State PDP secretariat, Kola said that it was either planted to blow up "our secretariat and kill our members or to set up our leaders."

"These attacks, threats and intimidation targeted at influential Nigerians, particularly, past leaders, show clearly that the APC and the Buhari Presidency are very scared of their inevitable defeat in the 2019 general elections and now seek to apply all machinations to overheat the polity and ostensibly frustrate the process," he said.

Similarly, PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, charged federal government to exercise caution over its plan to establish cattle ranches in some parts of the country and hold enough consultations, so as not to escalate the same problems it claims to be addressing.

"The situation has already generated discordant tunes and acrimony among major stakeholders, groups and states across the country, particularly relating to issues of funding and land ownership," the party said.

PDP expressed worry over the lack of adequate consultations by the federal government resulting in the disagreements that have trailed the plan, especially along ethnic divides.

The party calls on the federal government to get its acts together and follow all due processes, as stipulated by the laws and 1999 constitution (as amended) regarding this issue, in order to eliminate the current disagreements being generated.

PDP, however, warned that the nation has witnessed enough disagreements, violence and bloodletting, as such all measures must be put in place to avert fresh crisis.