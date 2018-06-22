22 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Undenge in Bid to Escape Maintenance Evasion Charges, Says Child Now an Adult

Former Energy minister Samuel Undenge, 65, who faces charges of defaulting on paying maintenance for a child he sired with his first wife, on Thursday challenged his arrest saying the child entitled to the support was no longer a minor.

Through his lawyer Alec Muchadehama, Undenge applied for exception of his charge saying he had since applied against upward variation of alimony and civil court ruled in his favour on May 4 this year.

A civil court magistrate then ruled that the child was no longer entitled to alimony considering that he is over 18 years of age.

"The complainant has since approached the High Court appealing against the ruling and the accused was arrested yet the case is still pending," said Muchadehama.

Undenge however told court that he was prepared to pay school fees for his child with his first wife, Angeline Undenge.

The accused was arrested recently on allegations of failing to pay school fees for his child.

Prosecuting, Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu told court that the ex-minister's arrears had accumulated to 225 000 Rands.

According to court papers, Undenge was in March 2014 ordered to pay maintenance for his one minor child with Angeline.

Court heard he failed to pay school fees for the child since January 2017 to March this year, resulting in his arrears accumulating to 225 300 Rands.

The case was adjourned to the 29th of this month for trial continuation.

