The recently constructed Mercy James Centre under the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) has done its major operation by separating conjoined twins.

The centre was constructed by pop star Madonna who named the centre after one of four Malawian children she adopted, Mercy James.

Officials at QECH have confirmed of the operation which was done by Dr Eric Borgestien and his pediatric surgical team.

QECH Hospital Administrator, Dr Themba Mhango said the operation was successful.

"The operation went smoothly and the children are currently admitted in the Pediatric ICU," said Mhango.

He could not however disclose the identities of the twins.

This is first time to occur in the history of Malawi for any hospital to conduct such operation which is giving hope to the nation that now the solution to complicated pediatric medical operations will be done locally.