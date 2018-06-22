Zimbabwe: Cleric Wants Mnangagwa Stopped From Chanting 'Pasi Nemhandu'

Renowned peace broker, Bishop Ambrose Moyo has challenged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to censor President Emmerson Mnangagwa from allegedly inciting violence through his "pasi nemhandu" slogan at Zanu PF rallies.

The slogan, a Shona exhortation for the demise of the enemy, is now a trademark with the State leader who continues to urge peace as the country nears general elections next month.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) organised election stakeholders meeting in Bulawayo on Thursday, Moyo, who is also the director of the peace based Ecumenical Church leaders Forum, said the slogan was a clear contradiction to the president's continued pleas for peaceful polls.

"ZEC should not condone slogans such as pasi nemhandu. Such utterances incite violence; moreso, when they are coming from the head of state who has been preaching peace," said Bishop Moyo.

He challenged the election agency to publicly denounce Mnangagwa's slogan.

"As a peace building organisation, we are saying there should be no scared cows in as far as inciting of violence is concerned. We want to hear ZEC openly condemning such retrogressive slogans. This is contradictory to what the President has been preaching," he said.

The Bishop also complained that his organisation has been blocked from running some of its projects in some areas in the country.

"Recently, we wanted to evaluate some of our peace building projects in some areas but we were denied the chance. We have been carrying out a number of peace building activities in various communities but some of the communities are now no go areas as I speak right now," he said.

Bishop Moyo was shortly appointed the chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) during former president Robert Mugabe's era but his appointment was controversially reversed.