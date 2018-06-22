Nsanje — Nsanje District Council has endorsed the call by its District Commissioner to Local Government Finance Committee to engage an external auditor to do an independent audit of its books.

The development comes after internal auditors who were engaged to audit Nsanje District Council released its audit report a month ago which according to the District Commissioner is failing to respond to the Terms of Reference (TORs).

Nsanje District Commissioner, Reinghard Chavula after the Finance Service Committee Chairperson, Hussein Jafali presentation of the audit report to the full council meeting on Monday, said the audit report does not reflect the purpose of the instituted audit.

"Let me point it out that the report which has been presented in this house does not reflect the TORs. The report does not provide more details. The report is very brief, so, I am requesting this full council to recommend that external auditors should come and look into it," said Chavula.

The whole membership was unanimous with the DC's sentiments as Senior Chief Tengani applauded the decision, saying it was necessary for the DC to take a strong stand by bringing in the auditors to audit the council's accounts and transactions.

Senior Chief Tengani said by engaging external auditors to look at the council's books it was an indication that the council was being transparent and accountable to the people it serves in the district.

He noted that as council members, it has always been their wish to have auditors and see how the financial transactions were being undertaken.

"We are in support of the stand taken by the District Commissioner. Although this audit report has revealed some other things which can be acted upon, we really need to have external auditors to bring out more issues. Therefore, I am in support of bringing in external auditors," he said.

However, there was a heated debate on whether the accounts personnel should be sent on force leave or not to pave way for the auditor to carry out their work without any hindrance.

Traditional Authority Mlolo quashed the idea of sending them on force leave, saying the accounts staff should continue with their work while the auditors will be doing their work to avoid disrupting council operations.

"We should not have a wrong perception about the finance staff. They are innocent until proven guilty. Let us make sure that the external auditors are engaged and do their work. Their findings will instruct us on what to do as Nsanje District Council," said Chief Mlolo.

Chavula was recently deployed to Nsanje District Council after the death of Gift Rapozo who until his death was Nsanje District Commissioner.