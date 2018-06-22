Nigeria: Eagles Need to Be Focused Against Iceland, Says Shorunmu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has called on the Super Eagles to be more tactically organised and aggressive when they battle Iceland in the must win encounter today.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Shorunmu stated that the Eagles had what was required to win the game. He also charged the players to put behind their loss against Croatia and give all they had to pick the vital three points in the group log.

The erstwhile Eagles goaltender stated that at this point in time, Super Eagles needed prayers and encouragement, saying that apportioning blames based on the Croatia defeat will not yield any positive result now.

"Eagles need to go all out and give everything they have to win Iceland. They should understand that good tactical approach and resilience would make them win the encounter. The Eagles team has quality players that can deliver, they have to realise that wining Iceland will give them advantage to qualify for the second round of the World Cup. The Eagles should fight like wounded Lions and go for goals against Iceland. I believe Nigerians are totally behind the team to succeed," he said.

Shorunmu also added that the Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, had what it took to continue manning the post in the mundial."Uzoho did not make any mistake in the first game against Croatia. I don't understand why some people are blaming him after the first group game. You can't expect Uzoho or any other keeper in the Super Eagles team to be as effective as Vincent Enyeama and Carl Ikeme within a short period of time. The two keepers developed with time. Uzoho is young; he needs more game to grow. For me he did a good Job against Croatia," Shorunmu declared.