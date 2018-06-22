22 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles Need to Be Focused Against Iceland, Says Shorunmu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Monye

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has called on the Super Eagles to be more tactically organised and aggressive when they battle Iceland in the must win encounter today.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Shorunmu stated that the Eagles had what was required to win the game. He also charged the players to put behind their loss against Croatia and give all they had to pick the vital three points in the group log.

The erstwhile Eagles goaltender stated that at this point in time, Super Eagles needed prayers and encouragement, saying that apportioning blames based on the Croatia defeat will not yield any positive result now.

"Eagles need to go all out and give everything they have to win Iceland. They should understand that good tactical approach and resilience would make them win the encounter. The Eagles team has quality players that can deliver, they have to realise that wining Iceland will give them advantage to qualify for the second round of the World Cup. The Eagles should fight like wounded Lions and go for goals against Iceland. I believe Nigerians are totally behind the team to succeed," he said.

Shorunmu also added that the Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, had what it took to continue manning the post in the mundial."Uzoho did not make any mistake in the first game against Croatia. I don't understand why some people are blaming him after the first group game. You can't expect Uzoho or any other keeper in the Super Eagles team to be as effective as Vincent Enyeama and Carl Ikeme within a short period of time. The two keepers developed with time. Uzoho is young; he needs more game to grow. For me he did a good Job against Croatia," Shorunmu declared.

Nigeria

Govt to Borrow U.S.$4,4 Billion for 2018 Budget Deficit

The federal government has pencilled down a plan to borrow a total of N1.643 trillion to fund the deficit in the 2018… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.