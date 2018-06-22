22 June 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nored Engages Consulting Firm to Improve It Service Delivery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nored Electricity engaged Headway Consulting to ensure a consistently high standard of service delivery for its customers.

The move by NORED is part of an ongoing process to improve the quality of service streamlining it for their stakeholders, improve business processes and leveraging technology solutions to realise real improvements.

"It's great to see local companies and organisations taking service delivery and business and management improvement seriously as this has been an Achilles heel in the past. Being trained in Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and leveraging technology to support the organisation on their road to improve their service delivery makes perfect sense for NORED," Jan Coetzee, managing director of Headway Consulting said.

ITIL(Information Technology Infrastructure Library) is the most widely accepted approach to IT service management in the world.

With the next step for NORED being the ITIL practitioner training courses for a selection of its employees, NORED said there is nothing more important that high quality service delivery to our valued stakeholders.

"It is at the very basis of any business development and growth we may want to pursue. Using innovative practises and ITIL will form the basis of our growth and service-delivery," NORED said.

Caption: The NORED team with Jan Coetzee of Headway.

Namibia

Diamond Giants Clash Over Verification and Source Disclosure

Heavyweight international diamond trader, the Rapaport Group, earlier this week levelled serious allegations against De… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.