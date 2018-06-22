22 June 2018

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: World Bank, Seychelles Discuss Infrastructure Development, Including Proposed Tunnel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Infrastructure development, energy, and participation of the private sector were priorities discussed between Seychelles' president and a top official of the World Bank on Wednesday.

Andrew Ndaamundu Bvumbe, the executive director representing Africa Group 1 at the World Bank, called on President Faure on Wednesday at State House in Victoria.

"We have just finished the country partnership framework for Seychelles, which is going to the World Bank board next month, and we wanted to share with the president details of the framework, which largely includes support to infrastructural development," said Bvumbe.

The two leaders also discussed innovative ways of financing the infrastructure gap and programme and Bvumbe said that the World Bank is looking forward to working with the government.

Some of the infrastructural developments brought up for discussion were the port development, connectivity and the tunnel project.

In his address on the State of the Nation, Faure said that there are plans to build two tunnels on the main island of Mahe. A company will manage the tunnels and all the money collected will be paid to that company.

The Seychelles' government has put in place a public and private partnership bill which will set up the right environment for private sector to finance projects, thus making things move faster.

Bvumbe welcomed that idea and said, "we are delighted that the government is focusing on the private sector-led growth going forward limiting the public sector in terms of financing infrastructure."

The World Bank delegation was accompanied at State House by Patrick Payet, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Finance, Trade, Investment and Economic Planning.

Payet said that the discussion focused mainly on the encouragement of the private sector to finance large projects without touching the public's debt and how "to engage the World Bank in the national development strategy among other related matters."

The delegation during its visits will hold several meetings with officials in finance and trade.

Seychelles

Seychelles Begins Probe of Saraki, Wife, for Alleged Money Laundering

Authorities in Seychelles have opened a criminal investigation into the multi-million dollar assets which Senate… Read more »

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.