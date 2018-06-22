21 June 2018

Kenya: Ruiru to Host Accountants' Golf Day

By Larry Ngala

Action returns to the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course this weekend, after last week's Vice Captain Golf Day.

An overwhelming field of 210 golfers was drawn for the annual Accountants golf day being sponsored by some of the country's top accountants from the club as well as from across the profession.

During last weekend's Vice Captain Golf day, the course was playing fairly well and no wonder club captain Peter Mwaura returned an incredible 44 points to beat a field of 113 golfers.

"The course is playing relatively well and easy for one to score if you stay on the fairway. With a battery of local golfers in good form, this weekend's tournament is expected to bring out quite a battle of sorts," said captain Mwaura.

"We are glad we are hosting this tournament again which is ordinarily one of our biggest every year."

IQPlus, an industry player will be supporting the tourney for the third year running, while Minet will be doing it for the second time, supporting the individual accountants who have sponsored the tournament.

Ruiru has over the past months played host to some major tournaments, bringing in top corporate organizations like KCB Bank, Crown Paints, Vivo Kenya as well as dozens of other local enterprises.

Last year John Gitau was crowned the sponsor winner beating Chris Kiai on countback with 38. The two should expect a formidable challenge from fellow accountants like Anthony Mwenja, Mike Nyangi, Victor Nyarega and Michael Gitari.

But to defend the overall title will be Lawrence Nganga who carded 40 points.

Other players on top form from the past tournaments include single figure handicap golfer Ben Omondi among others. Ruiru is considered the home of golfing accountants with over 40 being members of the club.

