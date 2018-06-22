Kenya: Leopards, Tusker Continue Squad Revamp as Gor Remain Low Key

With just nine days to the closure of the midseason transfer window, 13-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards have look the busiest of the top teams bolstering their ranks with new players.

Leopards' eternal rivals Gor Mahia have remained low key on their business, but coach Dylan Kerr says they are hunting for a local striker.

Kariobangi Sharks' winger Ovella Ochieng', whose contract expires at the end of the season, tops the league leaders' wish list.

So far, Ingwe has signed four players in midfielder Edward Seda (Mathare United), Kevin Luvanda from Vihiga Boys high school, Saad Musa and forward Eugene Mukangula both from Thika United.

Seda and Mukangula signed three year contracts each while Musa committed top the club for two seasons.

Leopards secretary general Oscar Igaida says they are in negotiation with three strikers and one central defender before closing shop.

Among the targets is current league top scorer Elvis Rupia of Nzoia Sugar and Ugandan the duo of defender Isaac Isinde and striker Abraham Dungwa.

"We are in talks with several players. The coach prefers a lean squad of about 24 youthful players that can consistently perform," said Igaida, adding that they've released Collins "Gattuso" Okoth, Alfred Wekesa, Henry Uche and Eric Bekoe.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gabriel Andika is on the verge of switching to Kakamega Homeboyz according to Igaida.

At Ruaraka, 11-time champions Tusker have continued to make changes despite assembling new faces at the start of the season.

Defender Phillip Simiyu (City Stars), midfielder Faraj Ominde (Chemelil Sugar), winger Kennedy Owino (KCB) and striker David Juma (Bidco United) have been roped in after penning three-year deals.

The brewers released Edwin Lavatsa, David Okello and Paul Odhiambo who have since decamped to Posta Rangers. Posta have also dropped the trio of Geoffrey Kataka, Levis Opiyo and his brother Peter "Pinchez" Opiyo.

KASAYA JOINS SOFAPAKA

Second-placed Sofapaka have so far signed goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya and striker Pistone Mutamba from Mathare United and Wazito respectively and released Maurice Odipo, Kennedy Oduor and Emmanuel Opio.

The Slum Boys dropped defender Gilbert Osonga, strikers Derrick Onyango and Elijah Mwanzia. The youthful Mwanzia has been snapped up by Ulinzi Stars.

Nakumatt have also flexed their new found financial muscles in the transfer window adding to their squad Aman Kyata (Chemelil Sugar) and Wazito duo Harun Nyakha and Joe Waithera.

Meshack Karani and Rodgers Owino were released by the Medo Melis-coached Nakumatt.