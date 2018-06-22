Kenyans Brace for Manangoi, Cheruiyot Collision at Kasarani

As expected World and Commonwealth champion Elijah Manangoi from Police and Prisons' Timothy Cheruiyot won their respective 1500m heats to set up a potentially explosive final during the Athletics Kenya National Championships at Kasarani on Thursday.

Cheruiyot, the World and Commonwealth 1500m silver medallist, clocked the fastest time in the semi-finals of 3:46.84, beating Charles Simotwo (Kenya Defence Forces-KDF) and Collins Cheboi (Police) in 3:46.75 and 3:46.80. They all qualified for the final due Saturday.

Manangoi returned home in 3:48.37 to see off Laban Kiplimo (Nairobi) and Evans Keitany (Central Rift) in 3:38.66 and 3:49.24 respectively.

Jeremiah Kiptanui from the Universities won the other 1500m semi-final in 3:47.47 with Eastern's John Kirui coming in second in 3:47.69 to also sail through to the final.

"I am taking this championships seriously since I believe everyone wants to beat me including my training mate Cheruiyot," said Manangoi. "I am confident victory will be mine come Saturday."

Cheruiyot said he expects stiff challenge from across the field but he is focused on winning.

The championships is being used by Athletics Kenya to select the team for Africa Senior Athletics Championships due for August 1-5 in Assaba, Nigeria.

"I am certain I will make the team," said Cheruiyot.

Winnie Chebet (KDF) and Nelly Jepkosgei (Police) won their respective heats to advance to the women's 1,500m final also set for Saturday.

Chebet, who represented Kenya at World Championships last year in London, timed 4:24.10 while Jepkosgei won her heat in 4:20.73.