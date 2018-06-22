Friday 22 June 2018 - 11:25 AM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated on Thursday Egypt's keenness on developing strategic relations with the US in light of the current instability in the Middle East region.

During his meeting with US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, Sisi reviewed Egypt's anti-terror efforts that run in line with its social and economic development endeavors.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said talks tackled the Palestinian issue as President Sisi expressed Egypt's support for all efforts and initiatives aiming at reaching a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with international terms of reference and the two-state solution.

Sisi expounded efforts by Egypt to soothe situation in Gaza, complete inter-Palestinian reconciliation, alleviate sufferings of Gazans and revive Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations.

Reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue will help bring about security and stability in the entire region, he added.

Kushner also reviewed the US administration's efforts to resuscitate peace negotiations between the two sides and improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

He said Egypt is a cornerstone for stability in Mideast region, lauding remarkable progress Egypt realized in carrying out its economic reform program.

He expressed the US administration' appreciation for efforts taken by Egypt to fight terrorism and extremism and reach a comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue.

MENA