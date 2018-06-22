Egypt: PM Directs Officials to Develop Tax Mechanism, Settling Tax Conflicts

Friday 22 June 2018 - 11:26 AM

Prime Minister and Housing Minister Moustafa Madbouli underlined on Thursday the importance of developing tax mechanism and settling all tax conflicts.

The premier gave the remarks during a meeting with Finance Minister Mohammed Maait,.

The meeting tackled the priorities on the agenda of the government within the coming period, foremost among which the policy statement of the government which will be presented to the parliament for approval as well as health and education programs.

MENA