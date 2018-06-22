Egypt: Bourse Gains Egp 6.8 Billion in 3 Sessions

22 June 2018

The Egyptian Exchange indexes posted gains estimated at EGP 6.8 billion during only three sessions this week.

The market capital gained 0.7 percent to reach EGP 914.7 billion, up from EGP 907.9 billion last week.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes posted collective gains at the end of this week's trading, the EGX 30 benchmark index went up by 0.77 percent to close at 16,346 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SME) increased by 1.32 percent to 811 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose 0.94 percent to stand at 2,063 points.

