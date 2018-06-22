Egypt: Cooperation Between Govt, CBE to Maintain Interests of Egyptian Economy

Friday 22 June 2018 - 12:02 PM

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Thursday stressed that the current period would witness full cooperation along with ongoing coordination between the government and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in order to pursue interests of Egyptian economy.

The premier made the remarks during his meeting with CBE Governor Tarek Amer.

The meeting tackled a number of joint key files as well as financial and economic situations, Madbouli said, noting that they reviewed the development of current foreign reserve, indices of the balance of payments (BOP), the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and foreign exchange reserves.

The debts of government bodies have been discussed during the meeting along with the mechanisms of paying off sums to the banks.

The situation of the external debt was also highlighted during the meeting that touched on a number of proposed legislation on the monetary and financial policy, set to be issued in the coming period to contribute to the development of Egyptian economy.

An consensus has been reached on adopting a mechanism meant to guarantee continued coordination and cooperation between the government and CBE with a view to improve the living standards of citizens.

MENA