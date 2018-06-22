22 June 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: 7,500 "Mastora" Projects Worth Egp 113 Mln - Waly

Friday 22 June 2018 - 11:34 AM

The number of projects being implemented through "Mastora" project has climbed to 7,500 with a total cost surpassing EGP 105 million, Social Solidarity Minister Ghada Waly said on Thursday.

This came as Nasr Social Bank (NSB) received the second tranche of a loan allocated for Mastora project from Tahiya Masr Fund that hit EGP 100 million, out of EGP 250 million, the total funds dedicated to the project.

The project offers from EGP 4,000 to EGP 20,000 to breadwinners given away in a form of project not sums, Sherif Farouk, the deputy CEO of NSB, said in statements.

The average of loans dedicated to projects is up to EGP 15,000, the deputy CEO added.

MENA

Egypt

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

