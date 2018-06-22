Egypt to Export Citrus, Grapes to Uruguay - Minister

Friday 22 June 2018 - 11:33 AM

Egypt has opened two markets for the country's agricultural exports of citrus and grapes in Uruguay, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Ezz el Din Abu Steit announced on Thursday.

The process of exporting Egyptian citrus and grapes to Uruguay is set to start as of the new harvest season, Abu Steit told reporters.

The step comes after negotiations and talks that were held between officials at Egypt's agricultural quarantine department and their Uruguayan counterparts about the measures recently taken by Cairo to maintain the quality of its agricultural exports, the minister noted.

MENA