Bangui — ARMED groups and state security personnel have committed at least 35 incidents of human rights violations against citizens in the Central African Republic (CAR) over the past week. Some 53 victims suffered the violations.

Vladimir Monteiro, the spokesperson of the United Nations United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA), confirmed the

"The alleged perpetrators are armed groups and criminal groups as well as state agents," Monteiro said in the capital Bangui.

He said the perpetrations have been committed between June 13 and 19.

The violations are the latest in a series of infringements mostly be rebel groups that control most of the war-torn Central African country of 5 million people.

Children have suffered the most and are writing their school examinations under an insecure atmosphere.

Captain Léo Franck Gnapie, the MINUSCA police spokesman, said the police had been deployed this week alongside the Central African forces, to secure the various centres of examinations.

MINUSCA police are protecting over 22 0000 candidates. Armed groups consisting of Christian militias and Muslim radicals control major almost the entire CAR.

Conflict has characterised CAR since a rebellion by Muslim rebels in 2013. More than 60 MINUSCA personnel, including five this year, have been killed since the peacekeeping force's deployment in 2014.

The government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra is powerless in the sectarian violence.