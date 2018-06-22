Tanzania: EU Vows to Continue Protecting Children

CHILDREN are the greatest legacy and treasure a country can have, therefore they are supposed to be protected by the community.

This was said recently by the Acting Head of Delegation of the European Union, Mr Charlie Stuart, during celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child, where he told participants that EU does its best to protect the rights of children in all its work all over the world.

He said that here in Tanzania, EU works hand in hand with the government and partners to end violence against children, where they have made sure that no girl undergoes FGM, stopping child marriages and ensure children are protected from harmful practices and violence.

"Today we meet at this historic place to hear from you and talk with you about the future you want for yourselves and for your country.

The opportunities for your future have been forged in many ways by the dreams of those that came before you," Mr Stuart told children in attendance.

He gave them an example of Bibi Titi Mohamed, who was a Tanzanian feminist and a major leader of the Tanganyika nationalist movement, saying that she became a minister because her story also began as a dream.

Special Seats Member of Parliament, Upendo Pendeza, on her part told the children that they should work hard to attain their dreams and get rid of people who try to discourage them along the way, because great life starts as a dream.

"This is not to tell you that you have to follow our path, but simply guide you towards achieving your own goals and we want to tell you not to worry about making decisions, because we want to encourage you to never be afraid to turn left instead of always right," she said.

She said that she hoped the children will have time to reflect on their future and be motivated to be the best citizens for Tanzania and told them to consider what they can do to contribute to continue making this country great.