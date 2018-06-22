Uganda: Kwesé TV Partner MTN for Entertainment

MTN Uganda and Kwesé TV have entered a partnership to provide entertainment and sports content to the telecom's subscribers.

Econet Media's Kwese TV, formerly WBS TV, will deliver video content to Ugandan consumers through Kwese iflix's programming. The service is streaming online with payment through mobile money on 3G & 4G networks.

Colin Mugume, Kwesé TV's marketing manager said MTN subscribers will be able to experience Kwesé TV's premium entertainment for international, regional and local content programs, curated for African audiences to stream or download seamlessly on their mobile devices.

Mugume said there are time bundles dedicated to Kwese Iflix ranging from 2 hours of unlimited consumption at affordable rates. These bundles are much cheaper than the normal data bundles making it more affordable for customers to enjoy great entertainment on their mobile devices.