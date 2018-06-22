Cameroon: Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan - Over Fcfa 236 Million Already Raised

North West and South West elite on June 21, 2018 organised a fundraising ceremony in Yaounde to kick start the raising of funds to salvage the situation of people affected by the crisis in the two regions.

Exactly 24 hours after Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang launched the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan on June 20, 2018 instructed by President Paul Biya to salvage the situation of the people affected by the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions, elite of the two regions organised a fundraising ceremony in Yaounde as part of the contribution to estimated budget of FCFA 12 716 500 000.

The fundraising ceremony organised in the Yaounde City Council Hall resulted in the raising of FCFA 236, 452, 000. Broken down, over FCFA 118 million was cash in hand, FCFA 14 million in cheques and more than 103 million in pledges.

The highly elated Prime Minister Philemon Yang who chaired the fundraising ceremony in his closing remarks said, " I am very happy. We congratulate all of you. Thank you for all the money". After the closing remarks, the money was handed to the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji who is the chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee in charge of piloting the plan.

Prime Minister Yang in his opening statement recalled the identified priority areas which included the protection of displaced persons, provision of food and basic needs, healthcare, education, resumption of economic and agricultural activities, housing and the reconstruction of individual and administrative documents.

Other key concerns are to restore a conducive environment favourable to the return to normalcy of the socio-economic development of the affected areas, promotion of social cohesion and living together, rehabilitation of health structure and school edifices that suffered from the acts of secessionists acts before the resumption of the 2018/2019 academic year.

The plan has to be funded by the State budget, national and international solidarity as well as assistance from development partners.

The fundraising ceremony organised in Yaounde on June 21, 2018 was therefore the start of the manifestation of national solidarity. It was for this reason that Prime Minister Yang stressed that solidarity by the population is needed.

He described the fundraising event as the starting point of the out pour of sympathy and solidarity, insisting that it was important because brothers and sisters in the North West and South West Regions were victims of terrorism.

The culmination of the ecumenical prayers by representatives of denominations such as the Catholic, Presbyterian, Islam, Baptist and Full Gospel and the appeal by Philemon Yang paid off.

Senior State dignitaries such as the President of the Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, cabinet ministers, prominent economic operators and people from all walks of life contributed heavily.