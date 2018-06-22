22 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: On Air - Podcast #2

Amsterdam — Welcome to the second Radio Dabanga podcast! A podcast about what is happening in Sudan, how Radio Dabanga works, and why your support to the radio station is so important.

Today in the studio we have Klaas van Dijken. Klaas is one of the few journalists to have travelled to Darfur in the past years. He reported on the armed conflict and its impact on the local communities in the Jebel Marra region, together with photographer Adriane Ohanesian.

What drove him to travel deep into the war zone and face the bad humanitarian situation people have been living in?

"The people in the places we visited... I don't think they're there alive anymore."

You can also read the story about the people in Jebel Marra Klaas has written for Radio Dabanga here. Find out more about his work on his website or follow him on Twitter.

Please support Radio Dabanga to continue broadcasting news to the people in Sudan! Visit GoGetFunding.com/radio-dabanga, where you can find more stories and information.

