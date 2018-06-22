Nigeria: Police Clear Alleged Billionaire Cop in Viral Video, Declare Masked Woman Wanted

The Lagos State police command has unmasked the policeman called 'MCON' who was accused in a viral social media video by a masked woman as living above his means.Though the policeman's name is Inspector Christopher Nnabugwu, he is a noble officer living an honest life, the command claims.

In the video clip, a lady wearing a mask alleged that one MCON had big amount of money in his account and was living above his means. The police stepped up investigation to unmask MCON who the woman claimed was identified as Sergeant Marcel Nnabugwu.

The lady claimed in the video that Nnabugwu owned a property at No. 27, Fani Kayode street, GRA, Ikeja. She went further to estimate that the property was worth N250 million and that Nnabugwu also used exotic cars with customized number plate titled 'MCON', adding that the sergeant was worth over N2 billion and that he spent millions during his 30th birthday party.

The lady therefore called on the police authority to investigate the source of the wealth of the officer, who she alleged to be serving in Mopol 18, Owerri, Imo State.Following the video clip, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, to investigate the case.

Edgal at a press conference held yesterday said the police swung into action to unravel the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) being alleged in other to check the veracity of the masked lady's allegation. He said investigation by detectives from the Lagos command revealed some shocking information.

"There exists indeed one Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu alias MCON. The said Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu was enlisted into the police force in 2000 and was trained at the Police College Oji River, Enugu State. He is presently an Inspector of Police serving at Ogudu Police Division where he is attached to the Divisional Crime Brand (DCB) and not a police Sergeant serving at MOPOL 18 Owerri as alleged.

"That Inspector Marcel Nnabugwu has never served in Mobile Police Force (MPF) since his enlistment into the Nigeria Police. That his picture in Police Mobile Uniform downloaded by the masked woman was the uniform he wore when he went for mobilization exercise into the PMF for which he was not successful."