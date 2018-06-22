It's going to be a hive of entertainment extravaganza in the capital on August 4 with South African celebrity, actress and television presenter, Boity expected here for the V-Lifestyle Mansion Party.

Organisers are promising a party strictly in style with different African celebrities. "The V-Lifestyle Masion Party is an event that will take people's fantasies into reality. For a lot of people having a public figure in your presence is absolutely fantastic and almost impossible. With the V-lifestyle, we will bring the list of celebrities in Africa just to come party with 200 to 500 of his/her biggest fans in luxury," says the founder of the event, Julia Kadhikwa. She adds that the seasonal event will attract more international celebrities as the brand grows.

Boity is popularly known for her role as Mpho Bogatsu on the South African soapie, Rockville, and for presenting E.Tv's music show, Club 808. Brought by Olive Entertainment, The V-Lifestyle Party is all about fun and fantasy, bridging the gaps between countries, fans and their stars of choice. "V in V-Lifestyle stands for VIP, and at times we all want to have an experience that makes us feel like VIPS." The event will be hosted at an exotic location in the capital, and will have themes complementing the celebrity doing the appearance at that specific event. "The capital city of Namibia is flooded with young professionals that yearn from not having perfect occasions that have a perfect blend of exclusivity, and good company to create a life changing moment with," explains Kadhikwa.

In the promotional video, Boity says she is very excited to be invited to party with Namibians. She is also happy to come to Namibia for the first time. "This is a kind of party where one doesn't need to sneak for a picture with a celebrity, but a free excessive event that will capture the moment with your favorite celebrity forever," she says. During the night there will be a red carpet event and special appearances by different celebs. There will also be good music. Kadhikwa says she is also talking to MTV Base to come and capture the moment. "I want to make this event sound different compared to other events, that's is why I invited Boity who has never been in Namibia before. She has more followers on her social media pages and she also has a great personality."

An after party will be at the Monaco Longue. Tickets will be sold at N$1500 for a table of four, and individual tickets goes for N$ 500.