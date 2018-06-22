Nigeria: Right Players in Positions Key to Eagles Win Over Iceland - Ekpo

Former International, Friday Ekpo, has advised Coach Gernot Rohr to feature players based on their strength, if the Super Eagles were to surmount their opponent, Iceland, in today's crucial game at the Mundial in Russia.

Nigeria lost 0-2 to Croatia in the opening match of the Group D, while Iceland forced Argentina to a 1-1 draw. However, to have any hope of making it to the second round of the tournament, the Eagles must beat the Old Boys from the tiny nation in Europe.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Ekpo said this is the time for Rohr to get it right in his selection, especially when it comes to using the players in their best position.

"Eagles must adopt the right attitude in tomorrow's game against Iceland. The players in the camp should know that they are the few lucky ones picked to represent our great nation.

"The fact that they are in Russia to represent the country does not mean that they are the best crop of players the country can assemble. That is why they must prosecute the match with every seriousness as against the attitude they put up against the Croatians," he said.

Ekpo, who was a midfield maestro in his days with the Super Eagles, said the coach must have different plans against the ploy of the Old Boys."For us to have any chance of beating Iceland, the coach must have plans A, B, C and D in order to counter their plans. There must also be urgency from our boys, as they cannot afford to let us down.

"This is not the time for the players to stroll around the field as if there is nothing at stake. The players need to work as a unit as anything short of victory against Iceland will end our dream in Russia. I pray that we beat Iceland tomorrow," he stated.