22 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Right Players in Positions Key to Eagles Win Over Iceland - Ekpo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

Former International, Friday Ekpo, has advised Coach Gernot Rohr to feature players based on their strength, if the Super Eagles were to surmount their opponent, Iceland, in today's crucial game at the Mundial in Russia.

Nigeria lost 0-2 to Croatia in the opening match of the Group D, while Iceland forced Argentina to a 1-1 draw. However, to have any hope of making it to the second round of the tournament, the Eagles must beat the Old Boys from the tiny nation in Europe.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Ekpo said this is the time for Rohr to get it right in his selection, especially when it comes to using the players in their best position.

"Eagles must adopt the right attitude in tomorrow's game against Iceland. The players in the camp should know that they are the few lucky ones picked to represent our great nation.

"The fact that they are in Russia to represent the country does not mean that they are the best crop of players the country can assemble. That is why they must prosecute the match with every seriousness as against the attitude they put up against the Croatians," he said.

Ekpo, who was a midfield maestro in his days with the Super Eagles, said the coach must have different plans against the ploy of the Old Boys."For us to have any chance of beating Iceland, the coach must have plans A, B, C and D in order to counter their plans. There must also be urgency from our boys, as they cannot afford to let us down.

"This is not the time for the players to stroll around the field as if there is nothing at stake. The players need to work as a unit as anything short of victory against Iceland will end our dream in Russia. I pray that we beat Iceland tomorrow," he stated.

Nigeria

Govt to Borrow U.S.$4,4 Billion for 2018 Budget Deficit

The federal government has pencilled down a plan to borrow a total of N1.643 trillion to fund the deficit in the 2018… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.