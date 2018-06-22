22 June 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Parliament Approves Tax Exemptions, Development Agreement to Anglogold Ashanti

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Eva Frempon -Ntiamoah

Parliament has approved a grant of fiscal concessions to Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited under a Tax Concession Agreement (TCA) between the Government of the Republic of Ghana and Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited.

The total estimated value of the taxes and duties involved in the fiscal concessions is the Cedi equivalent of two hundred and fifty-nine million United States Dollars (US$259,000,000.00), according to a report presented on the floor of Parliament by the Joint Committee on Finance and Mines and Energy on the tax concession agreement between the government of the Republic of Ghana and Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited for the Obuasi Mine development.

Parliament has also adopted a development agreement between the Republic of Ghana and Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited (AGAG) granting stability terms to the company.

These were contained in a report presented on the floor of Parliament by the Joint Committee on Finance and Mines and Energy on the tax concession agreement between the government of the Republic of Ghana and Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited for the Obuasi Mine Development.

The University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), in its Memoranda to the Committee during the consideration of the agreement, suggested that the corporate tax rate of 35% should be made applicable to AGAG and should not be reduced to 32.5% since the Government may be pressured to grant same to other mining companies.

UMAT also believed that the royalty rate of 5% should be strictly applicable to the mine and further pushed for the concession to be truncated after 7 years.

The Committee also observed that the agreement would facilitate the redevelopment of the Obuasi Mine, which was invaded by illegal miners in early February 2017, resulting in a declaration of 'force majeure' by AGAG on February 9 and lifted in February 2017.

Security has since been maintained by the government and it is expected that recommencement of mining operations will enhance the security situation.

Meanwhile, some 2000 to 2500 persons are expected to be employed directly at Obuasi during operations by AGAG and its subcontractors with expected earnings of about US $371 million, representing about 7% of the total revenue pie over the life of the Mine.

As part of direct benefits to the economy, a significant part of approximately 60% of the company's concession area relinquished to the State is being processed for licensing to small scale miners and is, therefore, expected to provide livelihoods to the beneficiary small scale miners and enhance the economy in the Obuasi area and beyond, the report said.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu indicated that the current agreement was a better arrangement than what previously existed.

For his part, the Ranking member of the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed concern against tax exemptions.

Ghana

Ghana-U.S. Military Deal Suit - A-G Given 7 Days to Respond

The Supreme Court (SC) has given the Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, seven days to file… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.