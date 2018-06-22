Ghana: Parliament Approves Tax Exemptions, Development Agreement to Anglogold Ashanti

press release

Parliament has approved a grant of fiscal concessions to Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited under a Tax Concession Agreement (TCA) between the Government of the Republic of Ghana and Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited.

The total estimated value of the taxes and duties involved in the fiscal concessions is the Cedi equivalent of two hundred and fifty-nine million United States Dollars (US$259,000,000.00), according to a report presented on the floor of Parliament by the Joint Committee on Finance and Mines and Energy on the tax concession agreement between the government of the Republic of Ghana and Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited for the Obuasi Mine development.

Parliament has also adopted a development agreement between the Republic of Ghana and Anglogold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited (AGAG) granting stability terms to the company.

The University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), in its Memoranda to the Committee during the consideration of the agreement, suggested that the corporate tax rate of 35% should be made applicable to AGAG and should not be reduced to 32.5% since the Government may be pressured to grant same to other mining companies.

UMAT also believed that the royalty rate of 5% should be strictly applicable to the mine and further pushed for the concession to be truncated after 7 years.

The Committee also observed that the agreement would facilitate the redevelopment of the Obuasi Mine, which was invaded by illegal miners in early February 2017, resulting in a declaration of 'force majeure' by AGAG on February 9 and lifted in February 2017.

Security has since been maintained by the government and it is expected that recommencement of mining operations will enhance the security situation.

Meanwhile, some 2000 to 2500 persons are expected to be employed directly at Obuasi during operations by AGAG and its subcontractors with expected earnings of about US $371 million, representing about 7% of the total revenue pie over the life of the Mine.

As part of direct benefits to the economy, a significant part of approximately 60% of the company's concession area relinquished to the State is being processed for licensing to small scale miners and is, therefore, expected to provide livelihoods to the beneficiary small scale miners and enhance the economy in the Obuasi area and beyond, the report said.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu indicated that the current agreement was a better arrangement than what previously existed.

For his part, the Ranking member of the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed concern against tax exemptions.