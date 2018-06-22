22 June 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Tax Education Campaign Yields Results in Berekum West District

press release By Alan T. Boakye-Yeboah

The tax education campaign embarked on by the Berekum West District Assembly has yielded results as the tax-paying community are honouring their tax obligations resulting in improved revenue receipts.

Mr Peter Maala, District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), Berekum West District Assembly (BWDA), who made this known, disclosed that as a part of efforts to mobilize funds to support the developmental drive of the newly-created District, the BWDA met with the chiefs and people of the District to sensitize them on the need to pay taxes and the various taxes that needed to be paid.

At separate durbars across the District, Mr Maala enumerated the challenges being faced by the newly-created District and explained that the payment of taxes by the populace would enable the Assembly mobilize more revenue which would, in turn, attract more funds from the central government for the development of the District and its people.

The DCD also addressed staff of the Assembly in a meeting, and commended them for their efforts during the campaigns which, he said, had not been in vain as the people responded positively.

He acknowledged that revenue mobilization was a daunting task and urged the staff not to relent in their efforts, but to work harder.

