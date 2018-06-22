Ghana: District Directorates of Agriculture Take Delivery of PFJ Pick-up Vehicles

press release

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on Monday, June 11, 2018, officially handed over 216 Nissan double cabin pickups to the District Offices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The initiative forms part of government's efforts to support and increase the effectiveness of extension delivery services for the agriculture sector of the country's economy.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra, Dr. Akoto said agriculture in Ghana had assumed a new importance under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the vision of the President to transform agriculture had been expressively articulated and given expression in plans, policies, programmes and strategies formulated and designed to drive the transformation agenda.

He said the flagship programme driving this transformation agenda--Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) --which was launched in April 2017 by the President, one year after piloting the results, had been positive and encouraging.

Dr Akoto said the positive results of PFJ had reinforced the President's unwavering conviction that agriculture held the key to Ghana's economic transformation, adding that Government believed that providing the needed logistics and improving the efficiency of Agricultural Extension Officers would facilitate and yield the needed results for the PFJ project.

Mr Eric Kusi, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adansi Fomena who received the vehicles on behalf of the Districts, expressed gratitude to Government and the Sector Minister for the kind gesture.

Mr Kusi gave the assurance that the vehicles would be used for the intended purpose to increase productivity in the sector.