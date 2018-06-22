Ghana: Madina-Abokobi MP Tours Flooded C'nities

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina-Abokobi Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Boniface Saddique on Wednesday toured some affected communities within the constituency to ascertain the level of damage caused by the flood during Monday's downpour.

The tour was also to sympathise with the victims and assure them of lasting solution to the perennial problem that confronts them whenever it rained heavily.

In the company of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, the District Coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO)Foster Arthur and some assembly members toured Babayara, Agartha, Madina Court, and the Madina estate area.

At the areas visited, victims were seen cleaning their rooms, drying their mattresses and furniture and other personal belongings.

Some residents had their roofs ripped off, fence walls broken, and their homes flooded.

The Babayara Basic School was also flooded, making it difficult for pupils to access their classrooms while the Gospel Junior High School (JHS) had two buildings collapsed because two huge trees had fallen on their roofs.

Speaking to journalists after the two-hour tour, Alhaji Saddique said the major cause of the flood in the area for the past eight years was due to choked drains.

He said the drain was about 14 feet deep but due to the choke it is less than six feet deep, filled with sand, plastics and is overgrown with weeds, hindering the free flow of water whenever it rains.

Alhaji Saddique added that residents had built on waterways and in water-logged areas "which is also causing homes to be flooded and collapsing fence walls.

"The drain needed to be desilted which is expected to cost GH₵3.5 million and the Ministry of Works and Housing is aware of the challenges and should not take more than three weeks to begin work.

"The rains are yet to set in, these are early warning signs, it is an emergency, it is a security issue.

"Almost every area in Madina has been affected with two people losing their lives which have caused havoc in the constituency.

"I'm appealing to the Ministry of Works and Housing, NADMO and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to immediately assist in addressing the challenges in the constituency and residents to stop dumping refuse in waterways in order to live in hygienic environment," Alhaji Saddique stressed.